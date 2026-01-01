Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper Men's Nike Foootball Shirt

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Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
Men's Nike Football Shirt
₪349.90
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the club's classic logo and beloved orange accents, this relaxed top rounds out any fan's stockpile.
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue/White
- Style: IB3830-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
₪349.90
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the club's classic logo and beloved orange accents, this relaxed top rounds out any fan's stockpile.
Product Details
- Body: 100% polyester Rib: 97% polyester 3% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue/White
- Style: IB3830-012
- Country/Region of Origin: Thailand
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Authentic Goalkeeper
₪349.90