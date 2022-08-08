Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Challenger

      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

      ₪169.90

      The iconic, 2-in-1 Nike Challenger Shorts deliver woven comfort with an all-new articulated inner tights.They offer the versatility you want from your favourite shorts.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: CZ9060-010

      Size & Fit

      • Big & Tall model is wearing size 2XL and is 6'7" (201cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over ₪800.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (6)

      4.2 Stars

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 Aug 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Definitely worth it

        Stephen2 - 09 Jul 2022

        Excellent running shorts and very comfortable I recommend them any runner

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 Dec 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.