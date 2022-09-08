Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.
4.8 Stars
Naelm - 08 Sept 2022
Great quality, and great size and price! Totally recommend
Toni886 - 30 Aug 2022
My kids love them, perfect size little travel backpack for kids
Zen77 - 27 Aug 2022
Absolutely perfect for what I needed. Perfectly sized for the little things in life.