Taking the classic look of heritage Nike Running into a new realm, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day brings you a fast-paced look that's ready for today's world.A true nod to the past with a design made from at least 20% recycled material by weight, it keeps the retro athletics aesthetic alive.A new Air window energises the look, mixing head-turning style with unbelievably soft cushioning.
4.7 Stars
Maimz 92 - 22 Jul 2022
Just like the picture and comfortable. I didn't keep them as I was looking for something a bit more casual for everyday use, i think these would look nice with certain styles other than that really nice
Jaj30 - 27 Jun 2022
Comfortable trainers had to go half a size up in these thou. Love them
Samantha - 22 Jun 2022
Love the colours and fit. Great fashion statement with lounge wear or with leather trousers