image 1 of 9
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
29% off
Stay fresh with every step. This take on the Air Jordan 1 is crafted with leather and suede, giving the legendary silhouette a premium feel that stands the test of time.
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Olive Grey
- Style: IB7110-002
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off
Stay fresh with every step. This take on the Air Jordan 1 is crafted with leather and suede, giving the legendary silhouette a premium feel that stands the test of time.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Wings logo on the collar
- Jumpman on the tongue
- Colour Shown: Black/Light Wild Mango/Olive Grey
- Style: IB7110-002
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
29% off