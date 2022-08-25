The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
4.3 Stars
greg estepa - 25 Aug 2022
very comfortable and very lightweight perfect for running long distance
MagsIkaria - 11 Mar 2022
Breathable, lightweight and has the best design! It’s perfect for marathons and everyday long runs as well!! I never wore men’s shorts, but it’s fit me perfectly!
jayceoo1991 - 20 Jan 2022
Great pair of shorts and great for when I'm concreting I can bend down with ease thanks to the slit slides