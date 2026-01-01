Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.
- Colour Shown: Light British Tan/Baroque Brown/Sand Drift/Light British Tan
- Style: HV4087-200
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike ACG Rufus
Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.
Product Details
- Padded collar
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Light British Tan/Baroque Brown/Sand Drift/Light British Tan
- Style: HV4087-200
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike ACG
Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered, while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike ACG Rufus