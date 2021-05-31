₪459.90

Few athletes ever receive the honour of having a single signature shoe—Paul Rodriguez now has 10 to his name. In recognition of that longstanding lineage, this Dunk incorporates details from memorable colourways of each of those styles, resulting in an eclectic tapestry that celebrates the rich stories behind every material, graphic and hue we've seen over the course of P-Rod's run with Nike Skateboarding.



Mismatched make-ups on each shoe highlight some of the most iconic elements from P-Rod's signature line, with ornate embroidery, wild prints, colourful gradients and a range of premium textures blending to turn familiar features into something entirely new.