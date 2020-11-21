₪499.90

Meet the SB 'Duck' High—and no, that's not a typo. Crafted in collaboration with Concepts, this design uses wild textures and shimmering details to create a shoe that mimics the look and feel of a male mallard duck. Plush leather on the quarter panel is textured like feathers, while fuzzy material near the heel imitates soft down. In addition, iridescent leather on the tongue and Swoosh resembles a mallard's colourful head and feathers. Concepts branding comes to life inside the shoe, with a scenic toile print on the insole and collar lining. Grab your pair before these quirky collectibles take flight into the night.