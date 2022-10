Back and breezier than ever: we've partnered with Stüssy to spin a summertime take on the Air Max 2013. Mesh detailing against sporty, no-sew overlays keep you looking and feeling fresh, while iconic Stüssy branding adds more splash than a dip in the pool. Gradient accents put the final touch on this warm-weather must. Lace up, there's another hot one coming your way.

SKU: DO2461-001