Fresh-squeezed style is coming your way. Bringing back the energetic colorway that dropped in 2006, this Air Jordan 7 celebrates the 30th anniversary of the title-winning silhouette. Premium Black nubuck contrasts against lively Citrus accents, including color-popped stitching and embroidered Jumpman. The Varsity Red liner and 23 on the heel keep the championship legacy alive. Go ahead, take a sip and refresh your step.

SKU: CU9307-081