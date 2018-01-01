ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

NIKE+ RUN CLUB

EXPLORE NRC
NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP
SHOP ALL RUNNING
0922_NRC_SLP_FST0_desktop.jpg
Strength_DSK_01a.jpg

RUNNER'S STRENGTH
AND BALANCE WORKOUT

Strength_DSK_02.png

BE A STRONGER, MORE BALANCED RUNNER
WITH HELP FROM THESE THREE NTC EXERCISES.
Every runner is an athlete. And every athlete needs to develop a strong foundation, or core, in order to perform
at his/her best. To get started, try incorporating these runner-specific moves from European Indoor Heptathlon Gold
Medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson (KJT)—a sample from her new, 16-minute "Katarina Johnson-Thompson's
Runner's Strength and Balance" workout on the Nike+ Training Club app—into your routine a few times each week.
Then slowly work your way up to completing the full workout. Trust us, your back, abs, glutes and legs will thank you.

Strength_DSK_03.jpg

BACKWARD LUNGE TO OVERHEAD REACH WITH MED BALL

Benefits: Improves core stability; strengthens shoulders, glutes,
hamstrings and quads

Stand with your feet hip-width apart,
holding a medicine ball in one hand.

Grab medicine ball with both hands. Then
lunge back with left leg, bending both
knees 90 degrees, keeping back tall, as
you raise both arms to shoulder level in
front of you.

Press into right foot as you lift left knee
up to hip level in front of you and bring
arms overhead. Lower back into lunge
position (Step 2) and repeat. Continue
for 30 seconds, then switch sides
and repeat.

Strength_DSK_04.jpg

SINGLE LEG BALANCE REACH

Benefits: Improves core stability; strengthens
glutes, hamstrings and quads

Stand with your feet hip-width apart,
arms extended by sides.

Bend right leg slightly as you lift left leg off
floor and begin to hinge forward from hips,
reaching your arms as far forward as
possible at shoulder level.

Slowly bring your body back to an upright
position, with left knee bent in front of you,
swinging right arm forward and left arm
back. Staying balanced on right leg
throughout, repeat Steps 2 and 3 for
30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.

Strength_DSK_05.jpg

CLAMSHELLS

Benefits: Strengthens hips, glutes
and hamstrings

Lie on your left side with knees slightly
bent in front of you (feet should be in line
with glutes), hips and legs stacked, left
forearm on floor, hand behind head. Place
right hand on floor in front of you.

Using your right arm to stabilize and
keeping feet together, lift top knee
toward ceiling; lower. Continue for 30
seconds, then switch sides and repeat.

Strength_DSK_06.png

Whether you want to get lean, get toned or build strength, there's an NTC workout for you. Download
the app (it's free on iOS and Android), and you'll be able to choose from over 100 workouts by Nike Master
Trainers, with drills focused on high-intensity interval training (HIT), yoga, Pilates, running and more.
You'll also receive trainer tips from pro athletes, be able to share sessions with your crew and receive
extra motivation from the entire NTC community.
View the full Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Runner's Strength and
Balance workout and get more training tips, workouts and advice on the NTC app.

LEARN MORE
NTC_Footer_DSK.jpg

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB Run smarter. Train better. Over 100 workouts created by Nike Master Trainers –
whether you want to get lean, get toned, get strong or get focused,
NTC has you covered – free on iOS and Android.

nrc-articles-footer-1600x400.jpg

RUN SMARTER

Learn how to become a fitter,
faster and healthier runner.

Go deeper and run further
with Nike+ Run Club.

Get up to speed with popular (and
often misunderstood) running topics.

Get inspired with nutritional advice
and recipes for runners.

Easy ways to improve
as a runner.

Explore in-depth workouts designed
by athletes and elite NRC coaches.

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading