IT ALL ADDS UP Each card below represents one workout, with seven per week. You can modify
the sequence however you like, but be sure not to do Speed and/or
Endurance runs on back-to-back days, and stick to the recommended miles.
WEEK 1:
A STARTING LINE This week you will begin your
journey with a series of runs
and light workouts that will
introduce you to the training
plan. You can modify the
following sequence to suit
your week, but don't do
Speed and Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To
round out your training, add
N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 14 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)800 meters at 10k pace
800 meters at Tempo pace
800 meters at 5k pace
800 meters at Tempo pace
400 meters at Mile pace
800 meters at Tempo pace
200 meters at Mile pace (2x)
800 meters at Tempo pace90-second recovery between each interval.
ENDURANCE-4 MILESThis is your longest run of the week.
Run this distance consistently to build
your endurance for race day.In these early weeks, the goal is to get
your body used to longer distances.
Don't worry too much about the pace,
it should feel comfortable. After the run,
look over your mile splits on the Nike+
Running App, which will serve as a great
benchmark for future runs.
SPEED (FARTLEK)Follow this time-based interval sequence,
alternating from an easy to a hard pace
without stopping.1-min easy pace, 1-min hard pace
2-min easy, 2-min hard
3-min easy, 3-min hard
1-min easy, 1-min hard
2-min easy, 2-min hard
3-min easy, 3-min hard
RECOVERY OPTION 1The purpose of today's 2-5
mile run is to recover after
your last workout. Gradually
build up speed so your last
mile is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs.
Try running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 2:
SET GOOD HABITS Time to develop new habits. This
week draws special attention to the
how and why of the training. Work
on building stamina and proper
pacing on workout days. You can
modify the following sequence to
suit your week, but don't do Speed
& Endurance runs back-to-back and
stick to the recommended miles. To
round out your training, add N+TC
workouts into your routine to get fit, fast. 13 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)400 meters alternating between your
10k pace and your 5k pace. (16x)Follow each 400-meter interval with
2 minutes of rest.
ENDURANCE-4 MILESYour longest run yet. Run this distance
consistently to prepare your mind and
body for race day.Now that you've made it this far, start to
pay more attention to the quality of your
pace over the course of your runs. Try to
maintain a pace that is 60-90 seconds
slower than your goal pace for race day.
SPEED (HILLS)Run up a short hill at your Mile pace
for 25 seconds. Repeat 6x.Run up a long hill at your 5k pace
for 60 seconds. Repeat 6x.Run up a short hill at your Mile pace
for 25 seconds. Repeat 6x.Jog back downhill between intervals.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Focus on control as your
recover from your last
workout. 2-5 Recovery
miles should do the trick.
Gradually build speed from
your first mile to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs.
Try running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 3:
DEVELOP
CONSISTENCY In your third week of training, you will
now begin to feel a rhythm to your
running. The secret to running well is
consistency. You can modify the
following sequence to suit your
week, but don't do Speed and
Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 12 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)1000 meters at 10k pace
500 meters at 5k pace
500 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace
400 meters at 5k pace
400 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace (5x)90 seconds of recovery after each interval.
ENDURANCE-6 MILESRunning this distance consistently
will help prepare the body and mind
to go the distance on race day.In these early weeks, the goal is to
get your body used to longer distances.
Don't worry too much about the pace; it
should feel comfortable. After the run,
look over your mile splits on the Nike+
Running App, which will serve as a
great benchmark for future runs.
SPEED (TRACK)100-meter Strides (8x)
1200 meters at 10k pace (2x)
1200 meters at Marathon pace (1x)
1200 meters at 10k pace (2x)
100-meter Strides (8x)3 minutes of recovery between
each interval.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Get the most out of today
with a 2-5 mile run that lets
you recover as efficiently as
possible. Build your speed
gradually so your first mile
is your slowest and your
last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it craves
by running a few Recovery
miles, doing a N+TC workout
or take the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3We recommend recovering
with a 2-5 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or
take the day off.
WEEK 4:
LEARN TO FOCUS Training this week may tax you both
physically and mentally. Be focused
in the moment and by preparing ahead
of time for each day's workout. You
can modify the following sequence to
suit your week, but don't do Speed
and Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your routine
to get fit, fast. 11 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (4x)
400 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace (4x)
400 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace (4x)
400 meters at 5k pace(4x) 100 meters as turnarounds
60 seconds recovery after 200s
2 minutes recovery after 400s
ENDURANCE-6 MILESYour longest run yet. Run this
distance consistently to prepare
your mind and body for race day.Now that you've made it this far, start
to pay more attention to the quality of
your pace over the course of your runs.
Try to maintain a pace that is 60-90
seconds slower than your goal pace
for race day.
SPEED (TRACK)150-meter Strides (4x)
3 mile Tempo
150-meter Strides (4x)
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last effort
with a 2-5 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a N+TC
workout or take the whole
day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today is to
recover. Try a 2-5 mile run
that gradually builds in
speed so your last mile is
your fastest mile.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 5:
BUILD UP STRENGTH The training so far has had its greatest
effect on your strength. This week you
will test that by taking on more strength
work. You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week, but don't
do Speed and Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To round out
your training, add N+TC workouts into
your routine to get fit, fast. 10 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)100 meters at Mile pace (4x)
1000 meters at 5k pace
400 meters at 10k pace
100 meters at Mile pace (4x)
400 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at 5k pace(4x) 100 meters at Mile pace
as turnarounds 90-second
recovery after each interval.
ENDURANCE-8 MILESRunning this distance consistently
will help prepare the body and mind
to go the distance on race day.Remember to pay more attention to
the quality of your pace over the
course of your runs. Try to maintain
a pace that is 60-90 seconds slower
than your goal pace for race day.
SPEED (TEMPO)Run 4 miles at your Tempo pace. Push
yourself up any hills along your route,
but if you're on flat terrain then push
yourself for 60 seconds every
5 minutes.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Focus on control as your
recover from your last
workout. 2-5 Recovery
miles should do the trick.
Gradually build speed from
your first mile to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or take
the day off.
WEEK 6:
PUSH ENDURANCE Your endurance has improved. This
week you will put it to work. Longer
intervals and a longer Long Run are
on the menu. You can modify the
following sequence to suit your week,
but don't do Speed and Endurance
runs back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To round
out your training, add N+TC
workouts into your routine to
get fit, fast. 9 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)16 x 200 meters alternating between
your Mile pace and your 5k pace.Follow each 200-meter interval with
90 seconds of rest.
ENDURANCE-10 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.Remember to pay more attention to
the quality of your pace over the
course of your runs. Try to maintain
a pace that is 60-90 seconds slower
than your goal pace for race day.
SPEED (HILLS)Run up and over a hill 9x.Don't just stop at the top of the hill–run
for an additional 20 seconds when you
reach the top.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Get the most out of today
with a 2-5 mile run that lets
you recover as efficiently
as possible. Build your
speed gradually so your
first mile is your slowest
and your last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 7:
PICK UP THE PACE This week, you're going to get
comfortable with being uncomfortable.
Break out of the paces you've set
for yourself and try experimenting
with new paces that test your limits.
You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week, but don't
do Speed and Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To round out
your training, add N+TC workouts into
your routine to get fit, fast. 8 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (2x)
Split 800: 600 meters at 5k pace,
then 200 meters at Mile pace
400 meters at 5k pace
Split 800: 600 meters at 5k pace,
then 200 meters at Mile pace
400 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace (2x)60-second recovery after 200-meter
intervals.
2-minute recovery after all other intervals.
ENDURANCE-8 MILESThis is your longest run of the week.
Run this distance consistently to build
your endurance for race day.Remember to pay more attention to
the quality of your pace over the course
of your runs. Try to maintain a pace that
is 60-90 seconds slower than your goal
pace for race day.
SPEED (TRACK)1 mile at your 10k pace
400 meters at Mile pace
800 meters at 5k paceFollow each interval with 3 minutes
of recoveryRepeat series 2x.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last
effort with a 2-5 mile
Progression Run. Start
slow and quicken your
pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today's
2-5 mile run is to recover
after your last workout.
Gradually build up speed
so your last mile is
your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 8:
LOOK AHEAD This week, training shifts from
foundational running and base
workouts to getting race-ready.
You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week, but
don't do Speed and Endurance
runs back-to-back and stick to
the recommended distance. To
round out your training, add
N+TC workouts into your routine
to get fit, fast. 7 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)400 meters at 10k pace
(2x) 400 meters at 5k pace
400 meters at Mile pace2-minute recovery between each
interval. Repeat series 4x.
ENDURANCE-10 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.Remember to pay more attention to
the quality of your pace over the course
of your runs. Try to maintain a pace that
is 60-90 seconds slower than your goal
pace for race day.
SPEED (FARTLEK)1 mile at your Tempo paceFollow with this Fartlek sequence:
1-min at a hard pace, 30-sec easy pace
2-min hard, 1-min easy pace
3-min hard, 1:30-min easy pace
3-min hard, 1:30-min easy pace
2-min hard pace, 1-min easy pace
1-min at a hard pace, 30-sec easy pace
1 mile at Tempo pace
RECOVERY OPTION 1Focus on control as your
recover from your last
workout. 2-5 Recovery
miles should do the trick.
Gradually build speed from
your first mile to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 9:
EMBRACE FAST You have been getting faster
each week. Now it's time to be
as fast as you can. This week
you will be working on both your
speed and strength. You can
modify the following sequence
to suit your week, but don't do
Speed and Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to the
recommended distance. To
round out your training, add
N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 6 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace 45-sec recovery
800 meters at 10k pace 2-min recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 45-sec recovery
600 meters at 10k pace 2-min recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 45-sec recovery
400 meters at 10k pace 2-min recovery
800 meters at 5k pace 45-sec recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 2-min recovery
600 meters at 5k pace 45-sec recovery
200 meters at Mile pace 2-min recovery
400 meters at 5k pace 45-sec recovery
200 meters at Mile pace
ENDURANCE-8 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.You're almost there! For the last six
weeks of training, monitor your average
pace over the course of your runs. The
mix of pace and distance will serve as
an important ingredient to your success
on race day.
SPEED (TRACK)1000 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at Tempo pace
1000 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at Tempo pace
1000 meters at 10k pace
1000 meters at Tempo pace
100-meter strides (6x)2-minute rest between each interval.
30 seconds between Strides.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Get the most out of today
with a 2-5 mile run that lets
you recover as efficiently
as possible. Build your
speed gradually so your
first mile is your slowest
and your last is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it craves
by running a few Recovery
miles, doing a N+TC workout
or take the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3We recommend recovering
with a 2-5 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or take
the day off.
WEEK 10:
MOVE AHEAD This week is a great opportunity
to look ahead to the athlete you
want to be. Be that athlete now.
Take on some faster paces and
consider adjusting your race
goals to match the runner you've
become. You can modify the
following sequence to suit your
week, but don't do Speed and
Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
distance. To round out your
training, add N+TC workouts
into your routine to get fit, fast. 5 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)300 meters at Mile pace 45-sec recovery
400 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
500 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
600 meters at 10k pace 2-min recovery
500 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
400 meters at 5k pace 2-min recovery
300 meters at Mile pace
ENDURANCE-10 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.For the last five weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an important
ingredient to your success on race day.
SPEED (TEMPO)4 mile Progression Run averaging your
Tempo pace.100-meter Strides (8x)
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last
effort with a 2-5 mile
Progression Run. Start
slow and quicken your
pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today is to
recover. Try a 2-5 mile run
that gradually builds in
speed so your last mile is
your fastest mile.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC
workout or take the
whole day off. Give
your body whatever
it craves today.
WEEK 11:
HIT YOUR PEAK Your training will hit its peak this
week. Be prepared to work hard,
be tired and enjoy every minute
of it. You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week, but
don't do Speed & Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to the
recommended miles. To round out
your training, add N+TC workouts
into your routine to get fit, fast. 4 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)Start out your session with a 2-mile time
trial-running at your race-day pace.
10-minute recovery after 2 miles.
Follow with: 200 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace
200 meters at 10k pace
200 meters at 5k pace
200 meters at Mile pace
10-minute recovery after 2 miles
60-seconds recovery between
200 meter intervals
ENDURANCE-11 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.You're almost there! For the last four
weeks of training, monitor your average
pace over the course of your runs. The
mix of pace and distance will serve as
an important ingredient to your success
on race day.
SPEED (PROGRESSION)Run 6 miles today. The first 3 miles
should be run at Recovery Run Pace.
Run the last 3 miles at your faster
Tempo Pace.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Focus on control as your
recover from your last
workout. 2-5 Recovery
miles should do the trick.
Gradually build speed from
your first mile to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Give your body what it
craves today by running
a few easy miles, doing
a N+TC workout or take
the day off.
WEEK 12:
SHARPEN EVERY STEP You don't taper. You sharpen.
This week the speed picks up
but the recovery picks up even
more. It's quality running and
quality recovery from now on.
You can modify the following
sequence to suit your week,
but don't do Speed & Endurance
runs back-to-back and stick to
the recommended miles. To
round out your training, add
N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 3 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)Run 1 Mile: Alternate running 200 meters
at Tempo pace then 200 meters at Mile
pace. Follow with 4-minute recovery. Run 800m: 200m at Tempo pace then
200m at Mile pace. 2-minute recovery.Run 400m: 200m at Tempo pace then
200m at Mile pace.
ENDURANCE-8 MILESGet ready to go the distance on race
day with your week's longest run.For the last three weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an important
ingredient to your success on race day.
SPEED (HILLS)Run uphill for 2 minutes–preferably
90 seconds up and 30 seconds over
a crest. Repeat 6x.If you don't have a hill, do a 2-minute
Progression Run that builds from a
10k to a Mile pace and repeat 6x.Whether on a hill or flat, allow for a
full recovery between intervals.
RECOVERY OPTION 1Get the most out of today
with a 2-5 mile run that lets
you recover as efficiently as
possible. Build your speed
gradually so your first mile
is your slowest and your last
is your fastest.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it
craves by running a few
Recovery miles, doing a
N+TC workout or take
the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3We recommend recovering
with a 2-5 mile Progression
Run. Start slow and quicken
your pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
WEEK 13:
MAINTAIN
YOUR WORK You have done the training.
Now it's time to maintain this
body of work. As the intensity
dials itself down it's important
to focus on sleep, hydration,
diet and fun. You can modify
the following sequence to suit
your week, but don't do Speed
& Endurance runs back-to-back
and stick to the recommended
miles. To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into your
routine to get fit, fast. 2 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)(4x) 200 meters at Mile pace
(2x) 400 meters at 10k pace
(4x) 200 meters at 5k pace
(2x) 400 meters at 10k pace
(4x) 200 meters at Mile pace60-second recovery between
each interval.
ENDURANCE-6 MILESRunning this distance consistently will
help prepare the body and mind to go
the distance on race day.For the last two weeks of training,
monitor your average pace over the
course of your runs. The mix of pace
and distance will serve as an
important ingredient to your
success on race day.
SPEED (HILLS)1.5 mile Recovery Run100-meter Strides (2x)
1000 meters at Tempo pace
100-meter Strides (2x)
1000 meters at Tempo pace1.5 mile Recovery Run
RECOVERY OPTION 1Recover from your last
effort with a 2-5 mile
Progression Run. Start
slow and quicken your
pace over the course
of your run.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Easy does it. Run a few
Recovery miles, do a
N+TC workout or take
the whole day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3The purpose of today is to
recover. Try a 2-5 mile run
that gradually builds in
speed so your last mile
is your fastest mile.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Recovery
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day
off. Give your body
whatever it craves today.
WEEK 14:
THE STARTING LINE You've made it. This week,
run strong and confident.
Use what you have learned
and the progress you have
made. You are ready to take
the line. You can modify the
following sequence to suit
your week, but don't do
Speed & Endurance runs
back-to-back and stick to
the recommended miles.
To round out your training,
add N+TC workouts into
your routine to get fit, fast. 1 WEEKS TO GO.
SPEED (TRACK)200 meters at Mile pace (2x)
400 meters at 5k pace (2x)
800 meters at 10k pace
400 meters at Marathon pace (2x)
200 meters at Mile pace (2x)2-minute recovery between each interval.
RACE DAY- HALF-MARATHONYou've made it. Run strong and
confidently this week. Use what
you have learned and the progress
you have made. You are ready to
take the line.
SPEED (TRACK)2 mile Recovery Run
100-meter Strides (8x)
1 mile Recovery Run
RECOVERY OPTION 1Focus on control as
your recover from your
last workout. 2-5
Recovery miles should
do the trick. Gradually
build speed from your
first mile to your last.
RECOVERY OPTION 2Today is about recovering.
Give your body what it craves
by running a few Recovery
miles, doing a N+TC workout
or take the day off.
RECOVERY OPTION 3Recovery miles are as
important as your Speed
and Endurance Runs. Try
running 2-5 miles
progressively today. Start
slow and gradually build
your speed so your last
mile is faster than your first.
RECOVERY OPTION 4Go for a few Progression
miles, do a N+TC workout
or take the whole day off.
Give your body what it
craves today.
NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP Don't just track your runs—improve them. With coaching to make you a better runner and
countless ways to share and compare your miles, we'll help you go farther and faster than ever.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.