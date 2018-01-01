RUN 4:
MAP MAKERYOU'VE ALREADY PLAYED WITH PACE AND DISTANCE.
BUT NOW IT'S TIME TO GO LONG–WHATEVER THAT MEANS TO YOU.
Whether it's one mile or five miles, the challenge is all the same. You'll soon discover
(if you haven't already!) that running is about learning to push yourself to go harder,
longer, faster. The big thing is to have fun while doing it.
WHAT TO EXPECTThis workout is designed to introduce you to the Long Run without getting intimidated by the distance.
Stay positive, be creative and then go crush it.
WORKOUTRunning is an art. And today, you're the artist. Your main goal is to go longer (or farther) than ever before.
Take your mind off the miles by using the Nike+ Running App to design a creative route, turning your
first Long Run into a masterpiece to share with friends.
TIPKeep your route design simple. Think of ways to take advantage of the city blocks, trails, or open spaces
that you'll encounter on your run. And don't forget to factor in the distance it will take you to complete
your artwork by foot--the goal is to complete your design without hitting a wall (or not taking it to the
finish line). The pace should feel comfortable, similar to the previous run. Longer doesn't mean faster
or harder, it just means longer.
NEXT RUN: LEVEL UPYou're halfway there! It's almost all downhill from here–
except for the hills you're going to tackle on this run.