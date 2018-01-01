ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

NIKE+ RUN CLUB

EXPLORE NRC
NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP
SHOP ALL RUNNING
0922_NRC_SLP_FST0_desktop.jpg
Pronation_D01a.jpg

MYTHS BUSTED PRONATION

Pronation_D02b.png

FORGET (ALMOST) EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN TOLD ABOUT HOW TO PICK
THE RIGHT PAIR OF RUNNING SHOES.

Typically when you go into a running store to buy a pair of shoes, they first ask you to hop on the treadmill and perform a quick gait
analysis to see what your feet are doing while you run. Do they roll inward just slightly (neutral)? Do they roll inward more than normal
(over-pronation)? Or do they roll outward (supination)? And what do your arches look like—are they flat, high, rigid and/or flexible?
The salesperson watching you then uses that information to "prescribe" a running shoe that could help "correct" your pronation issues.
"Pronation is a natural movement that helps distribute the force of impact when you strike, and if you pronate normally [or have a neutral
gait] your loading system acts like a rubber band—it has an elastic effect and improves efficiency," says Nike Performance Council
Member Lance Walker, MS, PT, global performance director at Michael Johnson Performance (MJP).
So the theory behind the in-store gait analysis originally was that if you were either an over-pronator (many runners fall into this category)
or a supinator, then specific shoes could theoretically help guide your feet back into a more neutral pattern, better aligning your feet with
the rest of your body as you run and thereby reducing your risk of injury in the process. The problem with this practice is that shoes do not
automatically change your pronation patterns (additional foot strengthening and mobility exercises are often needed as well), so using
that info alone to determine the style you select isn't always accurate. Plus, every runner's stride is his/her own.
"The best predictor of staying healthy as a runner is choosing a shoe that's comfortable, not a shoe that's prescribed specifically for you
and uncomfortable," says Walker. "The science is supporting that now. If you forget the subjective (what feels good), it could create more
problems." In other words, you should opt for preference over prescription. Every time.
"Ultimately, if you had an expert analyze your whole body's biomechanics, going up the entire kinetic chain, while you ran at various
speeds in various shoes, and he/she could tell you what (comfortable) pairs made you run the most efficiently overall, that would be
amazing," adds Walker. But just looking at your arch and/or pronation patterns doesn't paint the whole picture.
We now know that figuring out one piece of a giant puzzle and then prescribing a solution for it is not an exact science. When opting for
extra cushioning over stability or flexibility in a shoe, there are a lot of variables to consider—whether your feet are flexible or rigid,
whether you're running 10 miles a week or 60 miles a week, whether you're prone to injury or not, etc.—and that information varies from
person to person. So you might as well try what seems like a good fit and feels best for you first (based off your own personal preference),
see how it goes and then take it from there.

Pronation_D05.png

Pronation (when your foot rolls inward slightly upon landing) is a natural
movement that helps distribute the force of impact when you strike. If you
pronate normally, you have a neutral gait.

QUICK RECAP

Over-pronation is when your foot rolls inward more than normal; supination is
when your foot rolls slightly outward when you strike.

For best results, use the information you have about yourself as a runner
to select shoes based on preference, or what feels the most comfortable
while you run, instead of just going off of a prescription.

Pronation_D06.png
NRC_MemberServicesFooter_DESKTOP_ENLU.jpg

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace and
time with the ultimate running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created by
Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

plans_12-1.jpg

WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERS Running doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out
 the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-2.jpg

WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES. It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes our entire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-3.jpg

EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSE Some days we’ll feel pushed. Some days we’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-4.jpg

RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT. It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect is earned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-5.jpg

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM. With regular and consistent work, our weaknesses can become our strengths.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-6.jpg

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CAN Not every run will be our farthest or fastest, but every run is an achievement and should be seen as such.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

plans_12-7.jpg

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T. On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community. Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

SocialIcons_V5.png

FOLLOW NIKE RUNNING

nrc-articles-footer-1600x400.jpg

RUN SMARTER

Learn how to become a fitter,
faster and healthier runner.

Go deeper and run further
with Nike+ Run Club.

Get up to speed with popular (and
often misunderstood) running topics.

Get inspired with nutritional advice
and recipes for runners.

Easy ways to improve
as a runner.

Explore in-depth workouts designed
by athletes and elite NRC coaches.

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading