4 Cute Workout Outfits for Women

4 Cute Outfit Ideas for Women—for Every Workout
Styling Tips
Whatever type of workout you've got planned, check out these easy tips to score an extra dose of motivation with these cute gym outfit ideas.
Sometimes, you need a little motivation to hit the gym or start a workout. A good outfit can do just that. Whatever the workout or goal, there's a cute Nike outfit to help you smash whatever you've got planned.
Activewear that doesn't hold up throughout a workout can be a deal-breaker and even get in the way of hitting optimal performance—ever been mid-run and have a sock slip into your shoe? Ideally, your activewear can make it through a tough workout while having you feeling your best.
Check out these tips to find cute workout outfits for every type of workout.
Picking an Outfit for Every Workout
Trying a new workout? Don't stress! You can mix and match workout clothes for different activities, but some activewear is better suited to certain activities. Here's the lowdown, with some cute workout outfit ideas.
1.Yoga
In a yoga class, form-fitting clothes will help you flow. Chunky clothes like a sweatshirt, joggers or a hoodie might be great for your commute to the yoga studio, but not necessarily the best as you hold Downward-facing Dog. For yoga, search for leggings or cycling shorts, a sports bra and tank top for your yoga outfit.
Pair some Nike Luxe high-waist leggings with a Dri-FIT sports bra. High-rise leggings will keep you secured and won't fall down, even if you're upside down! Depending on the intensity of the class, choose a light- or high-support sports bra.
2.Weightlifting
When you're lifting, it's key that you're able to move through the full range of motion in your gym outfit. That means opting for light and breathable clothing. And since you'll probably break a sweat, look for clothing with sweat-wicking fabrics to keep cool.
To start, opt for a Dri-FIT training T-shirt or tank top and a pair of sweat-wicking leggings like the Nike Bliss Luxe training trousers, which also feature sweat-wicking capabilities and stretchy, lightweight fabric.
It's also a good idea to pick out a pair of flat, durable shoes to help pronounce your force during a lift while enabling a stable connection to the floor for balance. Nike Metcon shoes are a go-to for weightlifting. With a wide, flat heel, the Metcons give stability and traction when you need it most.
To complete the look, pull on a Nike Sportswear Essentials sweatshirt or hoodie to show off your style as you head to the gym or start your warm-up routine.
3.Running
Hitting the road, track or trail for a run requires clothing to stay comfortable (and warm or cool, depending on the weather). Before you pick a running outfit, pay attention to the forecast and the terrain. It's also wise to be prepared for unexpected weather changes, too.
In general, runners are best served by form-fitting layers that feel like a second-skin that can reduce wind resistance and facilitate strong gait mechanics.
If it's cold, layer up. Wear a base layer and training tights or leggings and add extra layers if necessary. If it's hot, wear minimal, breathable and well-ventilated clothing like Dri-FIT shorts and a sports bra. These will allow air to pass through and sweat to evaporate quickly.
Depending on where you're running, you may need to adjust your footwear. For example, if you're planning to have a trail running sesh, shoes like Nike GORE-TEX offer added stability and traction on uneven surfaces, while Nike React or Flyknit running shoes are ideal for roads or tracks.
4.High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)
Jumping, bouncing, sprinting and changing direction are typically included in a HIIT workout. In order to smash your next HIIT workout, search for form-fitting leggings and shoes with good traction.
Choose workout clothes that wick sweat and feel comfortable throughout the session, like Dri-FIT workout clothes—HIIT can get intense (and sweaty)! This technology will help keep you dry even in the hardest workouts.
You'll also want to choose a high-impact sports bra to navigate all the moves with comfort and confidence. And finally, when it comes to shoes for HIIT workouts, try the Nike Metcon cross-training shoes, which are specifically designed for high-intensity movements, in addition to strength training.
How to Style a Cute Workout Outfit
Whether you're running errands after your workout or just looking for a dose of inspiration to run an extra mile, cute workout outfits can do the trick. Check out these tips on how to style your next look.
1.Colour Scheme
Channel your vibe and wear colours that reflect your mindset. Maybe an all-black outfit gets you ready to focus. Or maybe bright colours give you a boost of motivation. The good news: Nike has pieces in an assortment of colours to suit your preferences.
2.Fit and Form
Feeling comfortable means wearing clothes that fit well. Make sure you get the right size for shoes and clothes. Nike's size-inclusive workout clothing ranges from XXS to 2XL.
3.Layers
Layering can make any workout outfit cute and be a great fix when you're dealing with outdoor workouts, especially. Nike's thin and breathable options can be easy to layer (or remove) even as you're on the go. Start with a base layer—sports bra and leggings or shorts. Then, put on a tank or T-shirt and finish off with a hoodie or sweatshirt.