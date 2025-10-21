Jayson Tatum Is back on the court with the Tatum 4 From the Jordan Brand
Product news
After a devastating injury during the 2025 playoffs, the Celtics star returns to the game with a new signature shoe all about leading on and off the court.
- Along with Jayson Tatum’s return to the NBA following his injury during the 2025 playoffs comes the Tatum 4, his latest Jordan Brand signature shoe.
- Featuring a conforming fit for enhanced performance, the Tatum 4 remains the lightest in the Jordan Brand basketball line.
- The Tatum 4 was released in full adult and kid sizes on Jordan.com and select retail stores on 10 October 2025.
Jayson Tatum fans awaiting his return to basketball have another reason to celebrate: Along with the Boston Celtics star’s rebound comes his new Jordan Brand signature shoe, the Tatum 4.
The fourth iteration of Jayson's signature Jordan Brand line trainer is built not only for winning but also for resilience from setbacks. Behind the Tatum 4’s simple but distinctive exterior design is an innovative shoe that supports his trademark quick movements with energy, smoothness and efficiency.
"Greatness isn't just about wins. It's about how you handle setbacks and keep moving forward. Getting back to my best hasn't been easy, but every challenge has taught me something and made me stronger," says Jayson. "The Tatum 4 is part of that journey: It’s built for the grind and reminds me what resilience looks like when you’re chasing something bigger than yourself."
The basketball star's latest signature silhouette – still the most lightweight in the Jordan basketball line – conforms to the foot for ultimate flexibility and enhanced stability. An S-seam Strobel and a Cushlon 3.0 midsole bring smoothness and game-changing responsiveness, while an Air Zoom unit in the forefoot adds a propulsive feel. In addition, a new TPU stability shank helps the foot feel locked in when shifting between moves.
The Tatum 4's enhanced stability is also thanks to its conformed upper. It consists of a four-way stretch underlay along with multitraction channels on the outsole that support quick movements on the court.
"The combination of Cushlon 3.0, forefoot Air Zoom and a midfoot stability shank delivers the responsiveness and containment elite athletes need, while the close-to-foot design supports quick, confident movement," explains Edric Egberuare, Jordan Brand Global Footwear’s Lead Product Line Manager.
The Tatum 4 will be released in the St. Louis colourway, designed to honour Jayson's hometown. Design highlights include a red-and-white exterior of top-quality suede for a luxurious feel, mesh elements reflecting the dynamic energy of the basketball champion's hometown and a “0” at the heel that references Jayson's jersey number and emulates his signature chain pendant.
In every way possible, the Tatum 4 celebrates where the star player has been and where he is going.
"With the Tatum 4, we set out to build a silhouette that mirrors Jayson's evolution, not just in how he plays but in how he leads," adds Egberuare. "It’s a performance system built for the grind – and for the next generation of hoopers who see Jayson not just as a star but as a blueprint for what’s possible."
On 10 October 2025, the Tatum 4 from Jordan Brand was released on Jordan.com and select retailers in full sizes for adults and kids.