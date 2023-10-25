Nike debuts Sabrina Ionescu partnership with new apparel collection and footwear
Product news
Ionescu is the first women's basketball player to release a unisex offering as part of her signature collection.
Original content published: 16 March 2023
- Professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu has joined the Nike signature fold.
- In partnership with Ionescu, Nike will release a collection of apparel, accessories and the Sabrina 1, a performance-focused basketball shoe.
- The collection is unisex, encapsulating insights collected from a range of players across genders.
In an effort to support the next generation of basketball players on and off the court, Nike has announced its partnership with professional hooper, Sabrina Ionescu.
"Ionescu is the first women's basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc.", Kerry Sobol, VP Global Women's Team and Organized Sports said in a press release announcing the partnership. "We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations".
With her partnership, Ionescu joins an impressive squad of Nike signature athletes like Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe. Ionescu's collection is dedicated to providing best-in-class products.
Speaking of high-quality product, the Sabrina 1, the inaugural shoe in the collection, was crafted to match Ionescu's unique style of play—which features rapid acceleration and quick cuts—and the need to feel fresh in whichever quarter. With that, the shoe is lightweight, stable and emphasises comfort. To achieve this, the shoe features a combination of full-length Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air in the forefoot. In addition to providing enhanced comfort, this combination also helps to deliver energy return and responsiveness while stabilising the midfoot to help players' feet remain secure.
The embroidery found on the Sabrina 1 is a direct nod to her Romanian heritage as it calls to mind the country's traditional architecture and design. Further, players wearing the Sabrina 1 who are searching for a dose of inspiration in the thick of a challenging game need only to glance down at their feet. The broken and slanted Swoosh represents the barriers Ionescu has broken.
Shoppers will have their pick of a hoodie, tees, shorts and a cross-body bag, all launched in full unisex adult sizing. Also available are game socks constructed with Dri-FIT ADV technology and made from at least 80 percent recycled materials.
Available summer 2023, the Sabrina 1 and signature collection will be available on Nike.com and at selected retailers.