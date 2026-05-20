Introducing the Nike ACG Zegama Hike: Tough on the Trail, Gentle on the Feet

The ever-evolving needs of outdoor athletes were at the heart of the Zegama Hike's design, satisfying their need for durable and protective hiking shoes that are comfortable to wear all day.

To get the most accurate insights in shaping construction and design, ACG teamed up with athletes all over the world to test the Zegama Hike in real-world conditions for durability, consistent performance and fit. From all-day hikes in places like Oregon and the Swiss Alps to excursions with running clubs and college athletes in various cities, the Zegama Hike was put to the test.

With insights gained from testing, developers fine-tuned the Zegama Hike for the trail by adding extra room in the forefoot and toe box for all-day comfort. To ensure a superior cushioned feeling and responsiveness, developers constructed the shoe with a foundation of stacked foam.

In addition, the performance hiking boot features a best-in-class fit system for enhanced stability and security that wearers can feel with every step, keeping the heel and ankle stable when climbing and going downhill.

The Zegama Hike was also built with durability in mind. The uppers include rubber overlays, reinforced toes and heel guards, and a precise ankle gaiter, which offers dual benefits: keeping trail debris out and helping you stay comfortable and supported for hours on end. Additionally, the shoe's wider base helps keep you feeling stable and in control when going downhill. These thoughtful design additions enable you to move easily and confidently across steep, rocky trails even while hauling your gear.

When it comes to durability, perhaps the most exciting feature of the Zegama Hike is its Vibram® Megagrip, which provides enhanced traction for any type of surface, wet or dry—peace of mind you can count on.

Style-wise, the Zegama Hike is an exciting departure from the typical hiking boot, with its bold look enhanced with distinctive ACG branding. The Nike Zegama Hike launches in a Mint Green colourway in July 2026 at AllConditionsGear.com and select retail stores.