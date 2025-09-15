The best gift ideas, according to Nike Trainers
Buying guide
Nike fitness experts share what they will be giving their loved ones this holiday season—and beyond.
There's nothing better than surprising your loved ones with a gift they will be excited about and get a lot of use out of. If you're looking for Nike gift ideas for the fitness enthusiasts in your life, new workout gear or cosy athleisure is always a win—no matter their age.
Nike trainers appreciate movement in all of its forms—from cycling and strength training to yoga and power walking, which is why we asked three of them to share their go-to Nike gift ideas.
(Related: 7 best Nike gift ideas for runners)
Nike trainer Betina Gozo's shopping list
1. Cosy hoodie
Whether Nike trainer Betina Gozo is coaching clients through tough workouts or chilling out between her own workouts, she loves to slip on the Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece cropped hoodie. This loose-fitting hoodie is perfect for the active person in your life who also appreciates style. The hoodie's two-way zip adds versatility and gives the wearer the creative freedom to play with different silhouettes.
2. Comfy leggings
"The Nike Zenvy high-waisted leggings have been my favourite ever since they came out," Gozo says. "I can train in them, do yoga or just hang out around the house or run errands—I love the way they feel." She adds that the 7/8 length is ideal for her 5-foot, 4-inch height.
3. Adorable baby & toddler sets and shoes
Athleisure isn't just for adults—it's also for the young babies and kiddos in your life. Gozo says there's no shortage of Nike gift ideas for your loved ones' littles. For babies, she recommends the Nike Swoosh 1, made with Nike's signature Flyknit material and featuring an easy-to-use hook-and-loop strap. If the child you're shopping for is older, consider the slip-on Nike Dynamo Free shoe. Of course, no shoe is complete without a cute matching set on top—Gozo's go-to picks are the long-sleeve Nike Ready, Set! or the short-sleeve Nike set.
Nike Trainer Lauren Schramm's Shopping List
1. Cool lifestyle kicks
If there's one thing Nike trainer Lauren Schramm can't resist, it's a sneaker with bold, fun colourways. "I get compliments every time I wear my Nike Vomero 5 shoes," she says. "They’re comfortable to wear all day, and they look good with any outfit." She particularly loves the pink colourway.
2. Slick running shoes
"For anyone looking to get into running, or currently logging long miles, I can't recommend the Nike Vomero Plus shoes enough," Schramm says. "It feels like you're running on a cloud—they help me look forward to almost all of my runs."
3. Durable workout shoes
Schramm suggests purchasing the Metcon 10 for anyone in your life who can always be found jumping, lifting weights and pushing equipment in the gym. "This model is even more flexible and responsive than previous ones, so you can move the way you'd like," she says.
Nike trainer Jonah Kest's shopping list
1. Breathable shorts
"The Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 5" Versatile Shorts are my go-to because they move with me—whether I'm flowing through sun salutations or hitting a quick HIIT session," says Nike trainer Jonah Kest. "The inner lining gives just enough support, so I don't need an extra layer, and the fabric feels light—even in Miami heat."
2. Form-fitting workout tops
Kest prefers the freedom of a tank on warmer days or especially grueling workout sessions, which is why he recommends gifting like-minded workout enthusiasts the Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top. "It gives me full range for arm balances and feels almost weightless," he says.
3. Functional training bag
Almost anyone can appreciate a new gym bag—especially if they're regularly on the go. Kest's go-to is the Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag. "This bag has been with me from retreats to studios to airports," he says. "The ventilated shoe pocket keeps my mat and clothes fresh, and it's just the right size for a change of clothes, my laptop and snacks for the road."
4. Lightweight road running shoes
If the person you're shopping for is an avid road runner who occasionally does speed work on the track, you can't go wrong with the Nike Free Run 5.0 shoe. "It feels like being barefoot but with enough cushion for sprints or long walks," Kest says. "I'll throw these on after class and still feel light on my feet."
5. Versatile yoga mat
You don't have to do yoga daily to appreciate a nice mat. The Nike Reversible Yoga Mat (4mm) is a great gift for anyone who needs a reminder to make time to stretch after a workout or long day on their feet. This Nike gift is an excellent choice for people who do yoga, no matter what type. "I've taught on this mat everywhere from beach decks to resort rooftops," Kest says. "One side has a grippy surface, which helps me stay put on the mat when I'm sweaty. The other is smoother, making it a great option for slower, restorative flows. The mat is light enough to travel with but still supportive."