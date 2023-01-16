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Last updated: 16 January 2023
2 min read

Nike FC

FM Broadcast: How Football Connects the Black Diaspora

With elite tournament football underway, FM Broadcast and Nike FC delve deep with British Versus writer Mayowa Quadri, German alumni of Darwin FC, John Adekunle, Les Hijabeuses’ French co-founder Founé Diawara, and Nigerian Premier League striker Taiwo Awoniyi as they chat through their experiences in sport and life. The aim? bringing a diverse point of view into the conversation of football to create a better future, inclusive for all.

The Future of Inclusive Sport and Culture

FM Broadcast is our conversational series featuring purpose-driven conversations with athletes, advocates and creators inspiring us to tap into the frequency of the future.

Previous Episodes

  • FM Broadcast Presents: The Future of Football, slide 1 of 6

    Season 2 Episode 1

    Marathon of Mental Health
  • FM Broadcast Presents: The Future of Football, slide 2 of 6

    Season 2 Episode 2

    The Future of Belonging
  • FM Broadcast Presents: The Future of Football, slide 3 of 6

    FM Broadcast Presents

    How Black Athletes Shape the Future

Originally published: 16 January 2023