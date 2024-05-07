Official Nike Dunk sizing tips
Buying guide
If you're considering purchasing these iconic kicks, here's what you need to know about sizing.
Sneaker trends can be fleeting and styles can go viral instantly, but there is one certainty about sneaker culture: everyone loves the Nike Dunk. Its versatility, classic silhouette and rich history have made it a favourite among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts. From its origins as a basketball shoe to its adoption by skateboarders, the Dunk has remained a streetwear icon for decades.
Today, the Dunk's silhouette and balanced colours make it a timeless and essential part of any wardrobe. Before you decide on your next Dunk colourway, learn more about the Dunk's sizing recommendations below.
Dunk sizing FAQ
Nike Dunk runs true to size. Other considerations might make you consider moving up or down in size from your usual Nike shoe size.
- Wide feet: Moving up half a size for a roomier fit is a great idea if you have wider feet.
- Tight fit: If you want your shoe as snug as possible, consider moving down half a size.
- Loose fit: If you prefer a roomy fit, move up half a size from your usual.
- Traditional lacing: A no-frills traditional lacing style is perfect for a true-to-size fit.
- Loose lacing: Lacing your shoes a little looser is the best option if you want to slip into your Dunks and go. If this is your lacing style, consider going half a size down to prevent your foot from moving around too much.
How does the Dunk fit?
Nike Dunks generally fit true to size. Cushioning, individual preferences and foot shapes can influence how they feel for each person.
The cushioned interior provides excellent comfort right out of the box. Leather Dunks may feel a bit rigid initially, especially if they're brand new, but they will soften and contour to the wearer's foot over time, offering a more customised fit and added comfort with each wear.
What is my size in Nike Dunk?
If you normally wear a size 10 in Nike shoes, a size 10 Nike Dunk shoe should fit well, as the shoe fits true to size.
Lacing style
For the classic laced-up look, going true to size will help achieve a snug fit without feeling too tight. This lacing style ensures that the shoe doesn't feel loose while walking as long as it's not over-tightened.
For a loose and relaxed lacing style, dropping down half a size can provide a secure fit that minimises foot and heel movement and enhances overall comfort.
Words by James Krudop