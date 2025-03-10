The best running shorts for women by Nike
Buying guide
From the treadmill to the track, trail and beyond, these lightweight women's running shorts will help keep you dry, cool and comfortable.
When you're headed out for a warm-weather or indoor run, you need to be dressed just right. The perfect pair of running shorts can set you up for optimal performance. Whether you're a seasoned runner needing a new pair (or two) or a newbie shopping for your first pair of women's running shorts, you need to know what to look for.
Just like runners, running shorts are all different, so what works best for you depends on your needs and preferences. Running shorts come in different lengths, materials and styles, and the many options can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, you've come to the right place to find the best running shorts for women.
What features should you look for?
- Lightweight materials that wick sweat away, keeping you both cool and dry
- Compression (or tight fit) to help support the muscles in your hips and legs, improving circulation and reducing muscle soreness
- An interior liner or inner layer to prevent chafing, which could occur when the fabric or other skin rubs up against your skin
- Pockets to keep necessary items handy
1. Material
Just because you're working up a sweat doesn't mean your shorts have to feel sweaty. The best running shorts for women are made from synthetic fabrics to keep moisture away and leave you feeling dry. These include polyester, nylon or stretchy elastane.
Polypropylene is another good option. Water-resistant and temperature-regulating, it's a material commonly used for running shorts to help runners stay cool and dry. Nike Dri-FIT shorts are constructed using advanced engineering and lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric to help keep moisture away from the skin.
Partial to alternatives to synthetic materials? Bamboo is an option. Often used in baby clothing, this alternative to synthetic materials is super soft and wicks away sweat naturally.
2. Length
Some runners like their shorts extra short, while others prefer a longer length. Mid-thigh-length running shorts typically have at least a 10cm (approx.) inseam for a bit more coverage, while shorter running shorts allow you to move more easily and may be better suited for competitive runners. Upper-thigh-length running shorts will have inseams of 10cm (approx.) or less.
3. Compression and support
Some runners like the looser feel of typical running shorts, while others prefer the support of tighter shorts. A pair of tight running shorts for women, also known as compression shorts, will provide more support, helping eliminate chafing that could occur when the fabric or skin brushes up against your skin as you run. The best compression running shorts for women have at least a mid-thigh length so they won't ride up.
4. Interior liner
If you're familiar with women's running shorts, you may have noticed that some feature an interior liner. This liner can replace wearing underwear, leaving you more comfortable and mobile. The liner can help prevent chafing, provide breathability and help protect the shorts from bacteria build-up.
Other women's running shorts may have a built-in compression liner. These shorts are also often called 2-in-1 running shorts, aptly named for their looser exterior layer with a snug inner layer that helps protect you from chafing.
5. Seams
Seams are another feature of women's running shorts to think about. Have you ever considered seamless running shorts? Some people gravitate towards seamless knickers for their barely-there feel, and the same goes for running shorts. Without any seams getting in the way, you are also less likely to experience chafing.
On the other hand, running shorts with seams offer the structure and support that seamless ones lack. It all depends on your preference.
6. Waistband
The waistband on a pair of running shorts can sometimes be a dealbreaker. You want one that will not ride up while you run or feel too constricting. Look for a pair of women's running shorts with a wide, thick waistband that offers extra coverage. A waistband with a drawstring or pull cord is also a plus.
7. Storage
Adding pockets to running shorts is absolutely genius. With pockets, you can bring your phone, money, keys and whatever else you need. If storage is important, look for a pair of running shorts with pockets aplenty. FYI: In addition to the more obvious leg pockets, some pairs have cleverly hidden pockets at the waistband. A zip is a bonus to help keep your items safe and secure while you're on the move.
With numerous pairs of Nike women's running shorts available, you're bound to find a pair that has the features you need with a look to match your style. Nike women's running shorts come in a variety of colours—from basic black and white to Hot Pink, purple and navy—and prints, too.
Words by Erica Brooke Gordon