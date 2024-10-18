How To Pick the Best Rain Jacket for Running By Nike

How To Pick the Best Nike Rain Jacket for Running
Buying guide
Rack up miles and defy the downpour with these top rain jackets by Nike.
Some people find running in the rain a welcome reprieve, while others try to avoid it at all costs. Regardless of your preference, investing in proper running rain gear can help ensure consistency in your training from season to season.
A good rain jacket for running can help enhance your run—whether it's drizzling or pouring. Nike offers a plethora of wet weather running jackets. Some boast Nike Storm-FIT ADV waterproof technology that will keep you dry during light rains. Others are equipped with Therma-FIT technology that helps resist heat loss.
Below, check out the best running rain jackets by Nike, thanks to the technology used in the designs.
1. Nike Storm-FIT rain jackets
Nike signature Storm-FIT Technology uses ultra-fine microfibre polyester and highly breathable laminate to guard against wind and water—all while keeping you warm. Jackets made with this technology are engineered to protect clothes worn underneath from getting drenched. You'll notice hoods of these jackets are often equipped with a drawstring cord that tightens at the top and bottom.
This two-to-three-layer jacket also has adjustable hook-and-loop cuffs, offering further protection from rain to stay dry and comfortable on your run. Small belongings (such as keys and cards) are kept safe in the zip hand pockets, whereas the zip chest pocket can shield electronic devices from the elements.
2. Nike Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jackets
Versatility reigns supreme when it comes to running rain jackets made from this material. Jackets made with this technology are smooth, lightweight and can be layered up or down according to your needs. Choose from three-in-one parkas, shells and sweatshirts, some of which are armed with wind and waterproof technology to keep you comfortable, even amid harsh conditions. Quick-adjust details like hook-and-loop flaps, reflective design-ticked elastic cords and two-way zips will make you feel your best as you take on nature's worst.
(Related: What Are the Best Shoes for Rainy Weather?)
3. Nike Therma-FIT jackets
Nike Therma-FIT Technology employs heat-regulating fabric that uses your own body heat to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Depending on the fabric used, it can also be water-repellent. Packed with either fluffy, synthetic insulation or a more lightweight, quilted option, Nike Therma-FIT jackets were engineered for movement and offer extra room in the sleeves—perfect for layering up or down. Two-way zips, fleece-lined pockets and reversible designs can be just a few of the many added bonuses.
BONUS: jackets and gilets from the Nike Trail Collection
When battling the elements, consider outerwear options from the Nike Trail Collection. A men's staple, the 'Cosmic Peaks', for example, is made from fabric that gives you wind proofing and water resistance. For women, the Nike Trail Repel UV Running Jacket features UV protection as well as a water-repellent finish.
Words by Faith Brar