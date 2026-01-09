The Best Exercises To Increase Forearm Strength

When strength training, we often think about the muscles in the upper arm, but the forearms are equally important. Whether you're an athlete or not, the forearms are involved in everyday activities from carrying shopping bags to playing tennis or golf, making them a muscle group everyone can train.

"Strong forearms are essential for lifting, throwing, swinging, everyday activities like carrying bags or typing, making them a foundational but often overlooked part of the performance and injury prevention programme", says certified strength and conditioning specialist Clif Marshall, senior director of coaching and pro training at D1 Training.

Forearm strength also plays a role in how much you can progress. "If you don't have enough forearm and grip strength to hold the weight, then you're going to hold yourself back to be able to do heavier weights and continue to train at a higher intensity", says physical therapist Dennis Colón, PT, DPT, and director of player health at Alliance Regen & Rehab.

Grip strength is also often used as a health indicator. A 2021 review and meta-analyses of existing research concluded that grip strength is a useful indicator of general health status, disability, leg power, early all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality.

"Grip strength is one of the first things that goes as we get older and it's something that we have to really be thinking about when we talk about strength training", says Noelle McKenzie, ACE CPT, co-founder of Leading Edge Personal Trainers.

But this doesn't mean you have to hyperfocus on your forearm strength. Certified personal trainer Rick Richey, NASM, DHSc, MS and LMT, says it's not so much that grip strength means you'll live longer, but rather likely means you're living a healthier lifestyle overall.

"People who have stronger grip strength are probably standing up, picking things up, carrying things, moving things", he says. "It's an indicator of a more active and more strength-based lifestyle and that lifestyle can be correlated to grip strength, and that grip strength is correlated to longevity".

Here are nine expert-recommended exercises to target all areas of the forearm and enhance strength and performance