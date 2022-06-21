Skip to main content
      Nike Flex Advance

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      €54.99

      Highly Rated
      Black/University Red/White
      Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue

      The Nike Flex Advance is easy as 1, 2, 3. Nike FlyEase technology provides an extra-wide opening so little feet slip right in—seriously, it's a piece of cake. Criss-cross the straps (to help prep kiddos for real laces), and it's done! They are super-duper flexible, comfy and durable—perfect for little ones to walk, run and play.

      • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Cool Grey/Laser Blue
      • Style: CZ0186-403

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a full size up

      Reviews (17)

      4.3 Stars

      • Delusi dall'estetica

        edoardos - 21 Jun 2022

        Scarpa comprata anche e soprattutto per l'estetica, la linguetta tende a scivolare in giu dopo pochi passi, creando un antiestetico rigonfiamento alla punta della scarpa. Nostro figlio rifiuta di usarle.

      • Great concept but not durable

        6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 14 Jun 2022

        I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.

      • Runs short in length

        TabithaP339004374 - 28 Jan 2022

        Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.