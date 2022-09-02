Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
4.4 Stars
C to the T - 02 Sept 2022
Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.
Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022
Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side
Hoodie - 14 Mar 2022
These are nice socks only kind my grandsons will wear