      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash

      Women's Training Tank

      €32.47
      €49.99
      35% off

      From puff pants to loud prints, the '90s were a time for wild and fun experiments in fashion and culture. This was the decade that started the solo journey of the iconic Swoosh logo. Pay homage to history while stepping forwards into the future of athletics in the Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Icon Clash Training Tank. Buttery-soft, sweat-wicking fabric and racerback straps help keep you cool as you play hard. With the Swoosh logo emblazoned on your chest and an out-of-the-box print, you'll feel confident—no matter what. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Atomic Green
      • Style: DM7645-011

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

