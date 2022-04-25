Keep up the pace with the Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tights.They feature a stretchy design that helps you run without restriction.With plenty of pockets, they let you bring your essentials along for your miles.This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Tamira - 25 Apr 2022
Got them for my boyfriend as a present and he loved them. 0 complaints
Balaclavaz - 22 Feb 2022
Purchased to replace an old pair of Nike running tights of different design, the only things I miss are the outside pockets and zip pocket. Other than that these are better designed to hold everything in by place and give good support to the legs.
DavidW383251015 - 03 Feb 2022
I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair