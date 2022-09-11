Stay covered on your runs with the Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Cap.Its ventilated design provides cooling, while an adjustable back strap allows you to choose your fit.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
4.6 Stars
Dies - 11 Sept 2022
Light weight, perfect fit and great coverage. It has a wide brim but not too wide
Tobyd - 10 Sept 2022
Best hat ever. Fresh, lightweight, gentle on hair.
Season - 09 Sept 2022
Nike could have made better Velcro. Doesn't fit all sizes.