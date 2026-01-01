Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Total 90 Football T-Shirt

Chelsea F.C.

€17.49 €24.99 30% off

Channelling the energy and edge of the early 2000s, this Chelsea F.C. Total 90 tee is a throwback to one of the era's most iconic collections.

Behind the design: Total 90 Designed to perform through all 90 minutes of a match, the Total 90 Collection became one of the iconic kits of the 2000s thanks to its curving lines, asymmetric designs and mixed materials. This re-release brings that same energy for a new generation of players and fans.