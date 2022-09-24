MissBJackson - 01 Jul 2022

If you are looking for a nice, comfortable, light weight running shoe, then the Zoom Pegasus Flyease are it. It really feels like you are running on clouds. The shoe runs sightly big, but once I but a thick sock on with them they fit fine. I love how the shoe doesn’t have shoestrings that you tie up, instead a velcro strap that keeps your foot tight and snugged in the shoe. You just put your foot in and go. I’m a sprinter, it felt so good running in them and not once did the strap loosen. Also, the sole of the shoe is very thick and gives you a little height. Although the sole of the shoe is thick the shoe is very light. Even if your not a runner I would recommend these shoes as a every day shoe because of the comfort.