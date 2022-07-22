Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Max Pre-Day

      Women's Shoes

      €139.99

      Highly Rated

      Taking the classic look of heritage Nike Running into a new realm, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day brings you a fast-paced look that's ready for today's world.A true nod to the past with a design made from at least 20% recycled material by weight, it keeps the retro athletics aesthetic alive.A new Air window energises the look, mixing head-turning style with unbelievably soft cushioning.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Metallic Silver/White
      • Style: DC4025-001

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (25)

      4.6 Stars

      • Nice trainers!

        Maimz 92 - 22 Jul 2022

        Just like the picture and comfortable. I didn't keep them as I was looking for something a bit more casual for everyday use, i think these would look nice with certain styles other than that really nice

      • Comfy

        Jaj30 - 27 Jun 2022

        Comfortable trainers had to go half a size up in these thou. Love them

      • Loves

        Samantha - 22 Jun 2022

        Love the colours and fit. Great fashion statement with lounge wear or with leather trousers