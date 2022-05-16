Brittany - 14 May 2022

We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.