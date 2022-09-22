Skip to main content
      Paying homage to both heritage and innovation, we've blended 2 icons (old and new) to go beyond what's expected in the Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer. Incredibly light and airy Flyknit is paired with oh-so-comfy Air Max cushioning. Lace up and let your feet do the talking.

      • Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/White/Pure Platinum/Black
      • Style: DJ6106-002

      Size & Fit

      • Fits large; we'd recommend ordering a half-size down

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (29)

      4.2 Stars

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 Sept 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 Sept 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 Sept 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

