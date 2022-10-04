Inspired by the Nike Air Max 90, the Nike Air Max Excee celebrates a classic through a new lens. Elongated design lines and distorted proportions on the upper elevate an icon into a modern space.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.5 Stars
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 Oct 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 Sept 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
Lady08 - 17 Aug 2022
I love these trainers! Super comfy, look great, just perfect!