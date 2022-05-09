The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 Premium combines the bounce and beauty of Max Air cushioning with a flat sole that lends a stabilising advantage while you tone and sculpt with weight. This updated design increases the containment and support around the sides and top of your foot to help keep you steady on your feet and secure during demanding strength workouts.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
1 Stars
AgustinaL - 09 May 2022
Me gustaría que tuvieran modelos así en color rosa clarito, no con detalles naranjas amarillos y cosas raras que les ponen. Si estas tuvieran en solo rosa las compraría.