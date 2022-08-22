Tackle your most intense workouts in the Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4. The wide, flat base with Nike Air cushioning gives you comfortable stability for lifting. The heel is redesigned with supportive padding that helps take a load off during your heaviest sets. Everything comes together in a durable shoe built for the rigours of the gym.
4.4 Stars
Neil B - 22 Aug 2022
Nice looking trainers small made buy a size or half size larger
SzymonŁ108579942 - 01 Aug 2022
Poduszki powietrzne w tego typu butach, wykonane z materiału z recyklingu, pękają. Taka sytuacja miała miejsce w moim przypadku już 2 razy. Niestety za drugim razem po gwarancji. But ma 2 lata i 2 tygodnie - jest zadbany - ale musi wylądować w koszu, bo nie da się w nim chodzić. Mam wrażenie, że Nike nie ratuje planety, ale ją jeszcze bardziej zaśmieca taką technologią robienia podeszwy.
96f3144b-078c-47a8-8e24-ce3309120a11 - 14 Jun 2022
Full disclosure. I'm a big Nike fan. Have been for years and still am. These shoes look awesome which is why I purchased two pairs in different colors. There is something flawed with the traction of these shoes. Was very noticeable up front in one pair whenever walking on wood floors or concrete. Think annoying clicking noises. I thought it was just me until my wife begged me to stop wearing them! Now the second pair is doing the same thing. It's so bad I've literally tried to clip pieces of the traction off and for the life of me haven't been able to find what is causing it. One of the pairs the bottom tread layer is already starting to pull apart from the main body of the shoe after less than a year. Be warned!