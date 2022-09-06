The Nike Air Max 97 is the shoe that will have you walking on Air—literally! This icon was the first to showcase Max Air underfoot from heel to toe. Plus, it rocks the wavy, water ripple-inspired lines that make the 97 a classic forever.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.5 Stars
AdriannaC554772853 - 06 Sept 2022
tight,wrong size. 37.5 is like 37. Unfortunately I put it on once and I can not replace
Clairelou - 26 Aug 2022
Looks nicer on your feet than the picture. Really happy with them. I love them.
Cucufatos - 18 Feb 2022
Comfiest I’ve ever had got all colours