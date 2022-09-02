Skip to main content
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

      Men's Shoes

      €139.99

      Highly Rated
      White/Wolf Grey/Black
      White/Gym Red/Black

      The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.

      • Colour Shown: White/Gym Red/Black
      • Style: CD7069-116

      Reviews (12)

      5 Stars

      • TIMOSP567933721 - 02 Sept 2022

        Perfect..fits so good.

      • Super buty

        IgorW - 29 Aug 2022

        AJ Legacy 312 są bardzo wygodnymi butami na codzienne użytkowanie. Skóra podobna do AJ1low na czubku buta. Mają fajne detale.

      • Awsome

        BenceR - 23 May 2022

        I like the unique look. Perfect fit, quality materials.