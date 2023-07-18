Revel in comfort while repping an icon. In these sneakers, you get the best of both worlds: the plush feel of a walking shoe wrapped in the inimitable style of the AJ11. Webbing lace loops make on and off easy and soft foam underfoot has rubber pods in just the right spots for traction.
4.9 Stars
JoelT995941101 - 18 Jul 2023
My favorite shoes that I have ever had. I love sneakers and these are all around awesome. They are very comfortable. They fit great. Some Nike's fit kind of strange. These fit so comfortably and they look great. They have a timeless design. I have loved this show since they first came out years ago.
OmerA884191334 - 22 Oct 2022
I love these! the white, black, and sky blue go amazingly well together! The comfort on these shoes are the best, I strongly recommend that you get these shoes. Also, don’t wear these shoes in rocky places, messes up the gum bottom. You need crease protectors for these btw, get it! (Last thing: You SHOULD wear these for hoop on, really good shoes to use!) .
Warls - 10 Aug 2022
Jordans, what else can you say when you mention the name. Altho not exactly like the 11's, people have recognized its look. They ask why I'm using such shoes for work! Jordan's Cmft line is fittingly perfect to enjoy wearing J's without worrying about the all day discomfort or getting them messy. Takes some days to break in, but so far so good with cushioned socks. Can't comment yet on durability but they're confidently holding up very well. Highly recommended for every, all-day wear.