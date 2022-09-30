From hoops staple to urban street legend, the Nike AF-1 React takes another step forward into shoe iconography. Amplified features from the outsole to the branding add dramatic expression to the storied look while Nike React tech assists with a smooth ride. Stand out to fit in.
3.3 Stars
Pascal894338431 - 30 Sept 2022
Zodra ik de schoen zag was ik verkocht,en toen ik hem binnen kreeg, ze zaten als gegoten. Super blij mee en ze lopen perfect.
HervéRichmond302344643 - 24 Sept 2022
Déçu par la qualité des finitions du produits, pour le prix que s'est franchement des efforts s'il vous plait.
Haddad99 - 05 Sept 2022
Bought this item and it wasn't the same as I ordered. its only white no blue or the black tick and I realized this after moving to a new country lol.