Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike AeroSwift

      Women's Running Shorts

      €69.99

      Highly Rated

      Innovative technology combines with lightweight materials to help you strive for your best finish yet. The Nike AeroSwift Shorts are all about speed, with a smooth feel and slim fit that helps you move freely.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CZ9398-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'8" (174cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (61)

      4.4 Stars

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 Sept 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 Jun 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 Apr 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.