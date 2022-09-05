Wet and windy weather is just another obstacle to overcome on the run to greatness. Rise to the challenge in our weatherproof Run Division trousers. We used innovative engineering for advanced weather protection, so you stay comfortable in extreme conditions. Plus, we placed zip vents on the thigh and lower leg so you can control your temperature. It's a cold-weather system, made to wear on its own or as a layering piece. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
05 Sept 2022
It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.
17 May 2022
The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.
02 Mar 2022
i migliori pantaloni da running invernali che abbia mai avuto, leggerissimi , comodissimi caldi e traspiranti, tra l'altro pure impermeabili. tra l'altro hanno un look fantastico, voto 10 e lode!