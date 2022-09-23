Gear up for the wild with the tough, weather-ready design of the Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Cargo Trousers. We travelled to Oregon's Smith Rock for inspiration and came back with the thoughtful design for some rugged trousers. We made this pair from at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres. An open hem plus a tapered leg adds an easy, relaxed feel. Plenty of pockets keep your gear close, while an included carabiner lets you latch your keys.
4.2 Stars
Noran-AshleyG813512468 - 23 Sept 2022
Confortable, très bonne qualité, super design ! Reste un peu cher cependant..
6f7c767a-24fd-4c68-b8ef-2930d3a65540 - 14 Apr 2022
These are comfy and look great, but the waist is way too loose, even though I made sure to buy a size with the right measurements. I'm sad that I have to return these but for the price, I'd rather have something that fits right.
2646200815 - 19 Feb 2022
My favourite pair of pants currently. Own both the black and the khaki version and love them both. Great fit, super comfortable and love the sustainable materials. Give us more clothing like this Nike :)