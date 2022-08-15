Skip to main content
      After walking through the glacial wonders of Iceland, our design team was inspired to make a fleece-lined hoodie to help keep you warm and repel water for cool hikes and wintry walks. Plus, we made it with at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Sand Drift/Summit White/Off-Noir
      • Style: DH3087-126

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (185cm approx.)
      • Oversized fit for a baggy, spacious feel
      • If you typically wear men's styles, please select your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, please size down.

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 Aug 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 Jun 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 May 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.