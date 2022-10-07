Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG Storm-FIT ADV 'Cascade Rains'

      Women's Jacket

      €169.99

      The Nike ACG Storm-FIT ADV 'Cascade Rains' Jacket has you covered with a fully adjustable design, so you can change up the fit and look on the fly. It's loose enough to wear as an outer layer over a fleece or top. Need to layer down? The jacket packs into the side panel for on-the-move storage. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Dark Iris/Canyon Purple/Black/Summit White
      • Style: DN3912-579

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'6" (168cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG Storm-FIT ADV 'Cascade Rains'.