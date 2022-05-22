Skip to main content
      Nike Ace Summerlite

      Women's Golf Shoe

      €99.99

      Desert Berry/Pink Oxford/Sail/Hyper Pink
      Violet Frost/White/Ghost Green/Black
      Black/White
      White/Black

      We brought it back and it's better than ever. The Nike Ace Summerlite updates the original mesh design with a thin, flexible layer that helps keep out debris. It even has a smooth, micro-suede lining that's so comfortable you can wear it without socks. Plus, the new integrated traction pattern keeps the design as lightweight as possible—without sacrificing grip.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DA4117-024

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half-size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (4)

      4.8 Stars

      • Great Summer shoes - recommend to go down a half size

        CathrionaH - 22 May 2022

        Got these in pink. Lovely lightweight Summer shoe. Am normally a standard size 39 but these are a generous size. Recommend to go down half a size.

      • Lightweight and comfortable with performance to match.

        ScreenName525547824 - 06 Dec 2021

        A sleek and lightweight pair of casual golf shoes with performance and style to match. Here's my unboxing video of them:https://youtu.be/wvobvUCuzJE

      • I have gotten at least four or five new pairs in the last month or so very happy with every item I have gotten

        D I. - 09 Sept 2021

        I love my new Nike collection every time I go on the website and I see something my size I grab them and I’m really happy with all of my new sneakers I give it a 10