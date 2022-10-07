Soft, breathable and lightweight, the Nike Sport Loop is designed for fitness, featuring signature Nike colours. It's made from a breathable nylon weave featuring the iconic Nike Swoosh logo. A hook-and-loop fastener makes for quick, easy adjustment and dense loops on the skin side provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.
