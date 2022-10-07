The Kop: Old Traditions, New Blood

“We take a democratic approach when it comes to designing the banners. It's a group of lads and girls who are all mates, like-minded people. Once a suggestion goes in and you've got a few to agree to the idea then that sets things in motion. So I think we're quite lucky in that aspect.”

“The sense of humor thing's obviously always been a massive part of the Kop’s identity, it's almost what it's most famous for, so it’s important the banners are fun. Mocking your rivals for example, wherever that may be, at home or away.”

“I think important things to think about are that firstly, your banner is catchy. It's got to catch the audience's eye. Secondly, I think it needs to be your own ideas. You don't want to be copying anyone else. It's got to be unique to you and what your club stands for. Thirdly, I think it's got to be handmade, that’s tradition. That’s how they would have done it in the past and so we have to take care of that history.”